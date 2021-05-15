Yoga Wardhana

Moon & Quill Logo Design Concept

Yoga Wardhana
Yoga Wardhana
  • Save
Moon & Quill Logo Design Concept moon logo quill moon design vector branding logo design logo concept minimal logo
Download color palette

Brainstorming and revisions got me here.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Yoga Wardhana
Yoga Wardhana

More by Yoga Wardhana

View profile
    • Like