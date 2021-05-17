Soon Music App

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
minimalism minimalistic minimal ui white cover art app design music player music app music
A quick music app design. Keeping things clean and simple, with this minimal layout.

Mifty is a digital studio. We create memorable digital products and experiences for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Everything we do, we do to meet end-user and business goals.

Check us out at www.mifty.co

Advancing brands through marvelous products and experiences.
