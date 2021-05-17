Soon Music App

Trending designs to inspire you
A quick music app design. Keeping things clean and simple, with this minimal layout.
Mifty Design
Mifty is a digital studio. We create memorable digital products and experiences for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Everything we do, we do to meet end-user and business goals.
Check us out at www.mifty.co