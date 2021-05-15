Aryik Gupta

Frenzies Veg / Non-Veg Logos Concept

Aryik Gupta
Aryik Gupta
  • Save
Frenzies Veg / Non-Veg Logos Concept abode illustrator concept graphic design idenity brand restaurant food burger logo design logotype logo
Download color palette

The veg / non-veg logo concept of design for a burger restaurant “Frenzies”.

Link to full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118037951/Frenzies-Burger

Aryik Gupta
Aryik Gupta

More by Aryik Gupta

View profile
    • Like