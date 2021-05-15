🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys 🤘
Flexon will be released soon 🔥
This is part of the “Flexon” icon set that will be released soon.
Hope you like! ❤👀
---------------
Follow Flexi Design :
IG | TW | BE
Shop at UI8:
UI8
Contact us:
Email