Nicko Weidel

Simple scene

Nicko Weidel
Nicko Weidel
  • Save
Simple scene 3d art design 3d
Download color palette

I learn 3D! Hi all, it's my first work in courses of 3D-modelling.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Nicko Weidel
Nicko Weidel

More by Nicko Weidel

View profile
    • Like