Irina Maister

Water lilies in the pond

Irina Maister
Irina Maister
Hire Me
  • Save
Water lilies in the pond water summer illustraion adobe illustrator flowers botanical nature illustration flat
Download color palette

This illustration is dedicated to the wonderful summer days spent outdoors near pond. Water lilies are a symbol of this carefree time

Created by Adobe Illustrator

Irina Maister
Irina Maister
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Irina Maister

View profile
    • Like