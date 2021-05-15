Guna_UIUX

Finance App UI

Guna_UIUX
Guna_UIUX
  • Save
Finance App UI ui design finance app ux process glassmorphism minimal design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Folks!
This is a finance app UI design using glassmorphism
effect.
Hope you like it.
If you like means press "L".

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Guna_UIUX
Guna_UIUX

More by Guna_UIUX

View profile
    • Like