Manthan Designer

Snooze - Meditation makes you

Manthan Designer
Manthan Designer
  • Save
Snooze - Meditation makes you mobile apps music clam app musical app populat mobile design popular shot trending ui mobile application design ios app design app design android app meditation
Download color palette

Hello 🖐

This is my Snooze - Meditation application design.

Don't forget to leave feedback and press "L" to support me

I’m happy to share with you.

I hope you like it!

I am available for new projects! Drop a line at
💌 manthan.designer@gmail.com

Thanks🤗

Manthan Designer
Manthan Designer

More by Manthan Designer

View profile
    • Like