Steinar Shellenberger

Logo for Glide

Steinar Shellenberger
Steinar Shellenberger
  • Save
Logo for Glide branding daily logo challenge logo design dailylogochallenge
Download color palette

Daily logo challenge day 26: Design a logo with an airplane.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Steinar Shellenberger
Steinar Shellenberger

More by Steinar Shellenberger

View profile
    • Like