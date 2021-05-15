Meghdeep Sarkar

LIFE

LIFE vectorart adobe illustrator leaves color palette orange red white contrast negativespace vector illustration minimalism nature illustration plant illustration plant nature interior artwork art
It's been a while since I worked on some plant illustrations. Moreover I wanted to work on something that relaxed my mind. I was inspired by the life cycle of a plant and how it also represents lives of us humans. Adding on to that, plants have their own beauty that always improves the ambience.

