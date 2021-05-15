Mojtaba Designs

Mahta Collection Pattern made by star in logo

Mahta Collection Pattern made by star in logo pattern moonlogo moon clogo mlogo lettermarks letter mclogo مونوگرام لوگو mahta logodesigning logo monogram star serif
M monogram with moon ( letter c ) for an apparel store

Contact me :
info@afurdesignstudio.com

Website and scoial medias:
www.Afurdesignstudio.com/mojtabadesigns

Follow me on Behance | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter | Linkedin

