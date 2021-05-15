Shayon Saha Dip

BRAND IDENTITY LOGO ( Diagnostic Products Corporation)

BRAND IDENTITY LOGO ( Diagnostic Products Corporation) medical care logo letter logo icon gradient logo modern design 2021 design minimal branding illustrator graphic design
Hi there,
Here is my new logo design .Hope you all like it. It's a logo of a brand of which services is to provide you dianostic products. The business identity name is Diagnostic Products Corporation and its abreviation is DP.
Hope you all like my work . Keep supporting me. Thank you <3
If any query about design feel free to contact with me. I'm always available there for you.

FOR CONTACT
- shayondip07@gmail.com

