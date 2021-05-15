Aditya Krishnan

Parcel Delivery App 📦

Aditya Krishnan
Aditya Krishnan
  • Save
Parcel Delivery App 📦 amazon send package tracking delivery app delivery parcel aditya ui
Download color palette

Hello Creative Folks,

Excited to share another design with you! This time: package delivery app concept! 📦

We use a mobile app to track the status of the parcel and get updates on the location.This is a mobile application for people who want to send goods fast & safely within the country with registered users.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Aditya Krishnan
Aditya Krishnan

More by Aditya Krishnan

View profile
    • Like