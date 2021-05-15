Nada Kamal

Hibrayer 2021 - كورونا

Nada Kamal
Nada Kamal
  • Save
Hibrayer 2021 - كورونا typography art typography design hibrayer minimalism minimal arabic typography
Download color palette

This design was inspired by the form of Chinese letters with modifications to agree and convey the message of design.

Nada Kamal
Nada Kamal

More by Nada Kamal

View profile
    • Like