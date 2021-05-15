Anahita Bharucha

Celebrating Friendship

Anahita Bharucha
Anahita Bharucha
This is a commissioned illustration I did for a client who was celebrating 30 years of friendship with her girl squad.
All these pretty ladies are dressed in traditional Parsi gara sarees. Gara is intricate form of embroidery done in Parsi traditional clothing.

