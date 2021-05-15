Félix Meens

Spotify Big Sur Icon

Spotify Big Sur Icon figmadesign figma big sur icon macos icon macos big sur logo icon design icon spotify logo spotify icon spotify
Spotify still hasn't updated its icon, so I gave it a subtle Big Sur treatment to fit better in my dock.
Available with a dark or light background, feel free to grab them here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1S1piMO9cu-Kx7jZ_LjCJdZ7hLLOHiiAc?usp=sharing

