Yash Saxena

IronMan Quote Typography

Yash Saxena
Yash Saxena
  • Save
IronMan Quote Typography ironman poster illustrator illustration vector typography graphics minimal design
Download color palette

As uploaded in the previous shot, I began with just the quote, and tried pairing multiple fonts, trying combine the feel of the quote, after a lot of scratching the trackpad, came up with this.

Yash Saxena
Yash Saxena

More by Yash Saxena

View profile
    • Like