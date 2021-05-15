AR

Mumbai Dabbawala

This logo was created in order to illustrate the efficiency of the dabbawalas of Mumbai. Their delivery system has been awarded a six sigma level of efficiency. That means they make around one mistake in every six million deliveries.

Posted on May 15, 2021
