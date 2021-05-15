Vlad Akhmetov

A new feature of Spotify

Vlad Akhmetov
Vlad Akhmetov
  • Save
A new feature of Spotify web mobile app music dark ui figma cinema4d spotify
Download color palette

Spotify is the largest music listening service.
But it's very lacking in social networking elements.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119490401/A-new-feature-of-Spotify

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Vlad Akhmetov
Vlad Akhmetov

More by Vlad Akhmetov

View profile
    • Like