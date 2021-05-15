Nico Wilson

Wikipedia - Redesign (Improving balance, rhythm, and harmony)

Wikipedia - Redesign (Improving balance, rhythm, and harmony) website design website design ux ui
This is my Wikipedia redesign project. I make minor improvements of its UX such as balance, rhythm, and harmony.

Posted on May 15, 2021
