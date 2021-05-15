Anima Agrawal

Watch Application UI (Dark Theme Version)

Anima Agrawal
Anima Agrawal
  • Save
Watch Application UI (Dark Theme Version) button black ecommerce app ecommerce filter rado typogaphy dark dark app dark ui watchapp watch icon mobile app design mobile app ui minimal design
Download color palette

Hey Everyone,
This is the UI design for an E Commerce Application for RADO (Dark Theme Version).

Hope you guys like it!
Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "Like"️️.

Thank you !

Anima Agrawal
Anima Agrawal

More by Anima Agrawal

View profile
    • Like