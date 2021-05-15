Kağan Harputlu

Manolya & Magazine/Blog Template - Elementor Pro Template

Kağan Harputlu
Kağan Harputlu
  • Save
Manolya & Magazine/Blog Template - Elementor Pro Template landing page editorial theme news theme personal theme blog theme magazine theme elementor blog template elementor magazine template elementor pro elementor wordpress wordpress theme wordpres blog theme wordpress magazine theme news editorial editorial news personal blog magazine
Download color palette

Hello, I'm Kağan
I present you my Elementor templates, which I reference from ready-made UI projects or a website and bring to life using Elementor Pro.

Click here for a live preview of the design created with the Elementor template

I am currently preparing this design at localhost. I will move it to my hosting that you can check live as soon as possible and leave a link here. The UI design and typography are completely mine. I did not get a reference from anywhere. I have labor in all areas of design.

Interested in this template, you can contact me if you want to buy or have questions.

Facebook | Instagram | WhatsApp

Kağan Harputlu
Kağan Harputlu

More by Kağan Harputlu

View profile
    • Like