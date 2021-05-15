Kağan Harputlu

BlogTube & Magazine/Blog Template - Elementor Pro Template

BlogTube & Magazine/Blog Template - Elementor Pro Template
Hello, I'm Kağan
I present you my Elementor templates, which I reference from ready-made UI projects or a website and bring to life using Elementor Pro.

Click here for a live preview of the design created with the Elementor template

Elementor Pro Magazine theme, which I prepared with reference to the Youtube view. I just received the design as a reference and designed a great Elementor Pro theme, following the most appropriate typography rules.

Interested in this template, you can contact me if you want to buy or have questions.

