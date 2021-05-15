Seese – Responsive eCommerce Theme

VictorThemes

Seese is a perfect promotion for your business in the field of e-commerce. We mainly strive to offer a modern site that entirely focussed on online shopping, These extensive collections of layouts with an up-to-date mix of functionalities bring your store will reinforce your online business.

Main Features:

5 Types Of Shop Display Layout Options
Two Modern Category Layout Options
Product Layout Types
Beautifull & Smooth Animated Product Slides
Off Canvas Shopping Cart Function
Track Order Easily
Mega Menu Option
Product Wishlist
Advanced Filter
User Login Widget
Two Stunning Blog Design Options
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

