Mondial Geeks

Akshaya Tritya

Mondial Geeks
Mondial Geeks
  • Save
Akshaya Tritya mondialgeeks minimal art clean branding digitalart adobe graphic design design akti akshaya tritya
Download color palette

The term Akshaya in Sanskrit means the 'never diminishing one' or 'the one that grows perpetually'.

Happy Akshaya Tritya

Reach us out at :
contact@mondialgeeks.com
www.mondialgeeks.com

Mondial Geeks
Mondial Geeks

More by Mondial Geeks

View profile
    • Like