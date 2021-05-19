Tool Widgets 4

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Press Like to appreciate it.
💎 Made with Sketch. Redesign based on Apple widgets. Explored the combination between function and form of the widgets.
🖋 Font Usage: Circular Std.
👁🗨 Icon Source: Material Design Icons.
→
Behance | Instagram