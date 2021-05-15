Austin Halarewich

Canada Park Skateboard Designs

Canada Park Skateboard Designs
I wanted to make something based off of a monochromatic colour scheme, I ended up with creating moods and environments and it just kinda ended up rolling forward, I love the minimal aspect of these board designs as well as I wanted them to connect somehow through theme or colour.

Posted on May 15, 2021
