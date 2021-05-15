Andee Nguyen

CARINISE - Wine Label

CARINISE - Wine Label packaging wine label product branding floral decorative illustrative heritage print vintage lettering art handlettering typography
  1. PACKAGING_WINE LABEL_2021-05-12_Carinise.png
  2. PACKAGING_WINE LABEL_2021-05-12_Carinise_Cap Close Up.png
  3. PACKAGING_WINE LABEL_2021-05-12_Carinise_Design.png
  4. PACKAGING_WINE LABEL_2021-05-12_Carinise_Label Close Up_2.png

Wine Label concept for CARINISE.
What do you think? Anything you think should be improved?

