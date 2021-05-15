Trending designs to inspire you
Awesome Oil Portrait Photoshop Action
This action is designed to transform your photo’s into Awesome Oil Portrait look.
With this is professional pack you may turn your ordinary photos into extraordinary images.
Easy to customize, Non-destructive effect. In this action you well get 10 different color option
When you open unviewed eye .You can also adjust color very easy.
My Working Software Version : CC2020 English Version.
Software supported version: CS4,CS5, cs5.5, CS6, CC, CC2014, CC2015.5, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.
File Includes:
- ATN File
- Help File
- 10 Color Option
- No Need Oil Plugin
- Work on every photos.
- High quality result.
- Easy Customizable
- Organize layers
- Easy Install
- User Guide
- Easy to Use
- No photoshop skill needed
- 24 hrs support
Note: Preview images and Mockup are not included
Recommend: For best result use photo between 2000-3000px or 3000-2000px dpi300
If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
Download Now!
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6149094-Awesome-Oil-Portrait-PS-Action?published