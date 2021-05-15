Abdullah Designs

Black Smith World Co.

Black Smith World Co. logo grids black blacksmith black white typography logomark illustration minimal logotype logodesign branding contemporary instagram abdullah designs
Unused proposal for Black Smith World Co.
A metal-working business/idustry.

Let me know your feedback guys.

