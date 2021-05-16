Cam Sackett

  1. Source 7_Dribbble.mp4
  2. Source 7_Website-1.mp4
  3. Source 7_Website-2.mp4

Had a lot of fun designing this website with Kiel Cummings for Source 7.

Was responsible for
- Art Direction
- Motion Design

Check out the live site!

