Rolincchi

Minimalist Bauhaus Portfolio Website Design

Rolincchi
Rolincchi
  • Save
Minimalist Bauhaus Portfolio Website Design profile portfolio uidesign typography webdesign website minimal exploration bauhaus
Download color palette

Hi Folks 👋🏻

Today I’ve been experimenting Bauhaus design. Hope you like my new web design exploration. I would be very honored to any feedback or suggestions

Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

Rolincchi
Rolincchi

More by Rolincchi

View profile
    • Like