Redesign Zalora's Landing Page

Redesign Zalora's Landing Page redesign black white minimal webdesign website exploration uidesign fashion brand fashion
Hi Folks 👋🏻

This is my redesign landing page of zalora.co.id. Zalora is an online fashion retailer which quite large and famous in Asia. My goals is to make this landing page become more modern, stylish, looks premium and of course easy to use for all ages.

Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback or suggestions

