Akdesain

New Leaf logo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
New Leaf logo creative akdesain branding logo design minimal negative space nature new logo leaf logo lettermark letters n new
Download color palette

Letter N leaf Logo. Good for any related business. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like