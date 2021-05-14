Desmond Koh

#DailyUI 003 - Landing Page Nike

Desmond Koh
Desmond Koh
  • Save
#DailyUI 003 - Landing Page Nike typography design uiux dailyui userinterface
Download color palette

Day 3 of the Daily UI Challenge, Brief was to create a Landing Page Design. In this case for Nike

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Desmond Koh
Desmond Koh

More by Desmond Koh

View profile
    • Like