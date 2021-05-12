Toggle split map view on Booking (a redesign project)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Hi! I just finished a side project which is a redesign project of the search result and filter pages of Booking.com.
In my early researches, I found that the interests towards a property's geographic location actually vary to a great deal. Though Booking is providing a dedicated map view, the property card were very much distorted and obsured the normal information retrieval process.
Thus I redesigned the interaction of the toggle of map view on Booking, and here it is.
Read the full case study on Medium publication Bootcamp: https://bootcamp.uxdesign.cc/redesigning-for-a-greater-search-experience-on-booking-a-case-study-c32094d1d8cd