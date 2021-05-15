Nour Oumousse
Fellas

Love Crane!

Nour Oumousse
Fellas
Nour Oumousse for Fellas
Hire Us
  • Save
Love Crane! visual identity branding design flamingo love heart lineart stroke crane minimal monoline illustration geometric icon logodesign logo design symbol branding mark brand logo
Download color palette

Love Crane!

For inquiries and collaborations:
nour@oumousse.com
Let's connect:
Twitter

Fellas
Fellas
We help visualize your unique ideas!
Hire Us

More by Fellas

View profile
    • Like