vector Tracing

my name is atep, i am from bandung indonesia.
I am a full time free graphic designer & lancer,
I have over 5 years of experience in vector illustration, recreating logos, graphics, illustrations, character and cartoon designs, business cards, app / web icons, and much more. I love to work until my customers are 100% satisfied and happy.
Link Order Design
https://www.fiverr.com/duhdream