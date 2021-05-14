Daily UI 028 :: Contact Us

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This contact form is concise and enables users to easily get in touch with the company. Regardless what a users prefers when it comes to contacting someone, this form offers two main options, email and phone. If a user doesn't want to submit a form right away they can save the company's email and reach out later. The design isn't overwhelming and the font and color is welcoming to every user.