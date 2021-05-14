Sarah Marion Ijangolet

Sunday (Best)

Sunday (Best) design vector illustration
I designed these glasses for a contest.... I went with a hybrid cat-eye rectangular frame and added a glasses string as an accessory. Came in 2nd runner up, so now I'm excited to see them actually made! Illustration was done in Adobe Illustrator CC

Posted on May 14, 2021
