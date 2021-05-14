Jessica Bramlett

Calvin Bramlett's Unicorn Logo

Calvin Bramlett's Unicorn Logo gradient logo unicorn logo logo branding
I designed this logo for Calvin Bramlett's brand. The inspiration for the concept was inspired by the fact that Calvin is a designer and a developer.

Posted on May 14, 2021
Designer, Illustrator, Artist & 😻 Cat Lover
