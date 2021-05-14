archna dosija

Daily UI #006

Daily UI #006 beauty product beauty sephora beautybay @nykaa @make-up @makeup ux minimal app ui @daily-ui @dailyui design
Designed this User Profile page for a #Makeup brand as a part of my #DailyUI day 6 assignment.

Do let me know your thoughts on the same.

