Calvin Bramlett

Twitch Stream Deck Icons

Calvin Bramlett
Calvin Bramlett
Hire Me
  • Save
Twitch Stream Deck Icons obs stream elgato rainbow icon touch portal key twitch streamdeck
Download color palette

I created these icons for my Stream Deck app to help me navigate my stream without opening OBS. Nobody besides myself would ever see these, but I still wanted it to look nice.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Calvin Bramlett
Calvin Bramlett
Senior Designer @ Few
Hire Me

More by Calvin Bramlett

View profile
    • Like