Calculator Design

Calculator Design shadows pastel calculate neomorphism calculator design calculator app calculator ui calculator minimal ux ui design @daily-ui @dailyui app
Designed these calculators for my #DailyUI day 4 assignment.

Used #Neomorphism for the dark theme while using pastels for the light one.

Which one do you like more?

