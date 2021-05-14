🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This design was made for fun, at first I moved around the ice cream and containers to fit an angle and built around that, then I slowly added more to be detailed but not too much. Some of the detail is the texture in the ice cream, shadows behind the spoon and cone container, stacked ice cream cones, and the streaks on the glass. And I made it very colorful to show the excitement of being in an ice cream shop.