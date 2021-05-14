Tiffanie Freeman

Ice cream shop

This design was made for fun, at first I moved around the ice cream and containers to fit an angle and built around that, then I slowly added more to be detailed but not too much. Some of the detail is the texture in the ice cream, shadows behind the spoon and cone container, stacked ice cream cones, and the streaks on the glass. And I made it very colorful to show the excitement of being in an ice cream shop.

