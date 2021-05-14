The Pushpa Project is a movement to raise awareness to the issues of female infanticide and female foeticide happening in India — phenomena collectively known as gendercide.

I was hired by Satnam to create the album jacket, website and an infographic for this project. I was given a photo of Satnam's mother from when she was a child and the project is titled after her name - Pushpa. Satnam created a 4-track EP that would be a pay-what-you-want download, and all of the proceeds are donated to three different charities in India that aid abandoned baby girls.



I created a concept around women being creators through the slogan "women are the key to life" and created a graphic by combining the female gender symbol and a key.

Since we are essentially telling a story, the website is a one-page parallax style layout.

This website was designed, developed and released in Feb 2014.

Featured on:

Awwwards

One Page Love

CSS Design Awards

CSS Winner

One Page Mania

Best CSS

CSSreel

Unmatched Style

Awesome Web

The Design Inspiration