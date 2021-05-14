itsharjeetkg

The Pushpa Project

itsharjeetkg
itsharjeetkg
Hire Me
  • Save
The Pushpa Project colorful minimal storytelling parallax female one page website one page design css html donation music indian india non-profit development website one page
The Pushpa Project colorful minimal storytelling parallax female one page website one page design css html donation music indian india non-profit development website one page
Download color palette
  1. pushpaproject.jpg
  2. pushpaproject2.jpg

The Pushpa Project is a movement to raise awareness to the issues of female infanticide and female foeticide happening in India — phenomena collectively known as gendercide.

I was hired by Satnam to create the album jacket, website and an infographic for this project. I was given a photo of Satnam's mother from when she was a child and the project is titled after her name - Pushpa. Satnam created a 4-track EP that would be a pay-what-you-want download, and all of the proceeds are donated to three different charities in India that aid abandoned baby girls.

I created a concept around women being creators through the slogan "women are the key to life" and created a graphic by combining the female gender symbol and a key.

Since we are essentially telling a story, the website is a one-page parallax style layout.

This website was designed, developed and released in Feb 2014.

Featured on:
Awwwards
One Page Love
CSS Design Awards
CSS Winner
One Page Mania
Best CSS
CSSreel
Unmatched Style
Awesome Web
The Design Inspiration

itsharjeetkg
itsharjeetkg
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by itsharjeetkg

View profile
    • Like