Leonardo Tejeda

Big Munch - Restaurant

Leonardo Tejeda
Leonardo Tejeda
  • Save
Big Munch - Restaurant graphic design illustrator minimal icon ui vector branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

This is part of a full branding project I've done, for further references check my work at https://www.behance.net/leonardotejeda

Leonardo Tejeda
Leonardo Tejeda

More by Leonardo Tejeda

View profile
    • Like