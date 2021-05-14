Jonas Milan

Medical Coworking - Website

Jonas Milan
Jonas Milan
  • Save
Medical Coworking - Website concept uidesign medical medicine medicine app uiux website web ui
Download color palette

Hello 👋

Este projeto foi criado em parceria com a agencia Doss Propaganda.
--
My website: https://jonasmilan.cc/
Follow me on instagram: @jonasmilancc

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Jonas Milan
Jonas Milan

More by Jonas Milan

View profile
    • Like