sayoGFX - Logo

Figured I should post the logo I made for myself as well.
It's a waterdrop with my initial letter S. Had a lot of different ideas from clouds to heartbeats, but water / rain always fascinated me, so I wanted to do something with this theme.

Posted on May 14, 2021
