Marta Puskarz

DailyUi014- Countdown Timer

Marta Puskarz
Marta Puskarz
  • Save
DailyUi014- Countdown Timer softui neumorphic design neumorphism ui neumorphic neumorphism dailyui014 design ui dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Tried to keep it simple for this one- soft ui and neumorphic elements for an app countdown timer

Tools: Figma (3D Clay Model plug in for mockup)

Marta Puskarz
Marta Puskarz

More by Marta Puskarz

View profile
    • Like